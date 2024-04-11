Betul LS Polls Rescheduled To May 7

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday rescheduled the polls to Betul (ST) Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh to May seventh in the wake of the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from the seat.

Earlier, Betul was scheduled to go to LS polls in the second phase elections in Madhya Pradesh on April 26.

However, the election in the seat was cancelled following the death of the BSP candidate Ashok Bahalavi on Wednesday.

The LS constituency will now go to the polls in the third phase elections in the state on May seven.