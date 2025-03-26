Betting, Gambling Are State Subjects: Ashwini Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said betting and gambling are state subjects during a sharp exchange with DMK's Dayanidhi Maran in Lok Sabha over the issue of banning online gaming sites.Asking a supplementary during Question Hour, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran asked whether the central government is "shying away" from its "moral responsibility" from taking steps against online gaming -- which he added the Tamil Nadu government has banned.

Maran asked how long the Union IT ministry will take to ban "all online sites". IT Minister Vaishnaw hit back saying Maran has no right to question the moral authority of the central government, adding that the country functions as per the federal structure defined in the Constitution.

The Constitution places the moral and the legal authority on states to frame laws on the subject as per List II dealing with state subjects, Vaishnaw said.

"Please study the federal structure ... request the member to respect the federal structure of the country and save the Constitution," the minister said.

Responding to another supplementary, Vaishnaw said the central government has taken several steps but laws on betting and gambling are state subjects.

He also informed the House that as many as 1,410 such gaming sites have already been banned based on complaints. The minister also said action can be taken using Section 112 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.