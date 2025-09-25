Berhampore’s GI-Tagged Chanabara Sees Soaring Demand, Makers Seek Lab, Packaging Facility

Berhampore: The famous Berhampore sweet, Chanabara, has been receiving tremendous response after it was awarded the prestigious GI tag (Geographical Indication tag) on March 31, nearly six months ago.

The Chanabara, which dates back to the Nawabi era in erstwhile Bengal, Bihar and Odisha, was loved by the British rulers. It is known for its hard outer surface, mouth watering soft delicacy inside and long shelf life.

Due to the increasing demand, sweet confectioners and merchants of Berhampore have demanded one well-equipped laboratory and packaging system for export.

Murshidabad District Industries Centre General manager Pradip Ghosh held a meeting to assess impact of GI tag on Chanabara.

Sweet confectioners claimed that they are getting tremendous response and the demand for Chanabara nearly doubled following the GI tag. They also said that they have supplied it to many metropolitan cities across India but failed to receive bulk order in India as well as abroad due to lack of packaging system and quality control facilities.

A sweet merchant Tapas Ghosh said: “Before GI tag, 5 kg of chhana (cottage cheese) was required to make Chanabara, but now it has doubled to 10 to 12 kgs chhana.”

Another sweet merchant Kajal Saha demanded for well equipped laboratory and a good packaging system in Berhampore. “Many outsiders demanded that our sweet delicacies should be checked in quality control laboratory and the only laboratory is situated in Kolkata, which is 200 km away from from Berhampore. So, we want one well equipped laboratory for quality control beside good packaging system so that Chanabara could last for longer period," Saha said.

Bubai Saha, who is also a sweet merchant echoed demand for a laboratory and proper packaging system. “Our Chanabara have great demand in many foreign countries, especially in the US, UK and Arab countries, where people from Murshidabad are living. Due to lack of packaging system and dearth of quality control checking, we failed to meet their demand. So, we want a well equipped laboratory for the betterment of our business.”

“We invited sweet confectioners to know their response after getting GI tag for Chanabara and they said they are getting tremendous response but they demand for one well equipped laboratory and packaging system for quality control and export facility. The State government already proposed for a Chanabara hub cluster, similar to the famous Langcha hub in Shaktigarh, and that proposals have been sent for approval,” said Murshidabad District Industries Centre General manager Pradip Ghosh.

Berhampore Industry Officer Swasti Mukherjee remarked: “If Kolkata’s confectioners can export sweets, why not Berhampore’s famous Chanabara to foreign countries as well?”