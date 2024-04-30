Bengaluru Girl Writes Govinda Koti and gets Srivari Blessings

Tirumala: Her eyes twinkled and tears of joy gushed out as soon as she had darshan of Sri Venkateswara from a nearest distance in Tirumala temple.



For the 17 year old teen from Bengaluru, jubilation found no bounds as she completed her ''Ista Daiva'' darshan on Tuesday. Kumari Keerthana, the girl hailing from Bengaluru has set a rare record for having completed the prestigious 'Govinda Koti' within a short time.

Sharing her divine experience she said that the tradition of writing Ramakoti is in vogue for several decades in Indian society. She said that she used to see her elders and villagers writing Ramakoti since her childhood. She expressed that she felt so lucky that she got the opportunity to write Govinda Koti with the grace of Sri Venkateswara Swamy where she began in 2023 Navratri. She said she penned every morning and evening with utmost devotion.

It may be mentioned here that the TTD has introduced a massive program of writing ''Govinda Koti'' to develop spirituality among students, young men and young women.

As a part of this, the TTD has decided to provide break darshan to those(individuals only) who have written Govinda Koti for 10 lakh 1,116 times and break darshan to the entire family along with those(individual) who have penned Govinda Koti ten million times.

For the first time, an Inter student from Bangalore has set the record of having written Govinda Koti for 10 lakh 1,116 times. TTD wished a bright future with the benign blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy to Kumari Keertana, who completed the divine task with her perseverance within a short span.

Deputy EO of Srivari Temple Sri Lokanatham made her necessary arrangements for Srivari darshan.