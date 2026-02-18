Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR Dominate AI Job Openings on Naukari.com: Report

New Delhi: Nearly 70 per cent of the job openings related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Naukari.com portal are concentrated in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, according to property consultant CBRE.The findings, based on a comprehensive study of over 64,500 active job listings on online platform Naukri.com as of December 2025, the consultant said in a statement on Wednesday.

As per the report, Bengaluru, the primary hub for technology's evolution, commands a 25.4 per cent share of the total AI-related jobs, followed by Delhi-NCR with a share of 24.8 per cent and Mumbai 19.2 per cent.

Data was extracted from Naukri.com portal specifically focusing on open job listings tagged under AI. This does not represent the entire universe of AI-based jobs in India, the consultant clarified.

As per the CBRE, the job opening related to AI in Hyderabad stood at 12.5 per cent, Pune 9.6 per cent, Chennai 6.4 per cent and Kolkata 2.1 per cent.

The top three key domains for AI roles currently include: Engineering (Software and Quality Assurance); Data Science and Analytics; and Customer Success, Service and Operations.

"AI has transitioned from a buzzword to a crucial peg in India's broader economic and infrastructure growth story," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, and MEA, CBRE.

"The rising demand of AI professionals is not just a job trend but a fundamental shift in how global enterprises view India - as a hub for end-to-end innovation rather than just service delivery," he said.

Magazine said this evolution is set to redefine the country's economic landscape and its position in the global digital value chain.

The CBRE further noted that Bengaluru's dominance in AI hiring is mainly because of the presence of a large number of Global Capability Centre (GCC).

In 2025, Bengaluru captured more than one-third of the country's total office space leasing activities by the GCCs. Delhi-NCR sees strong AI demand from a mix of consulting, fintech, healthcare, and public-sector initiatives.