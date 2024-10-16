Bengaluru-Bound Akasa Air Flight Diverted Back to Delhi After Security Alert

Akasa Air flight QP 1335 from Delhi to Bengaluru carrying 174 passengers including 3 infants and 7 crew members received a security alert and was diverted to Delhi on Wednesday.



According to reports, the airlines received a bomb threat and it is returning back to Delhi. The threat was received from social media.Akasa Air spokesperson said that the emergency response teams are monitoring the situation and advised the pilot to divert the flight to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi with abundant precaution."The Captain is following all required emergency procedures for a safe landing in Delhi and the estimated time of arrival is approximately 14:00 hrs. Akasa Air will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with the local authorities," the spokesperson said."The Akasa Air teams are on ground and prepared to assist all passengers to ensure their safety and comfort," added the spokesperson.