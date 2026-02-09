BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Detained For Demonstration Over Metro Fare Hike

Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was detained on Monday for staging a demonstration at Jayanagar Metro Station, demanding affordable public transport in the city. Police stated that Surya, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president, protested against the Metro fare hike, which had been increased by ₹1 to ₹5 depending on the distance. The hike has now been put on hold.

According to Surya, this reversal came after intervention from the Centre. He said it was shameful that the Congress government arrested him for exposing the truth. “This is a ‘Khali Trunk’ government. Karnataka’s finances are broken, and citizens are paying the price through rising Metro fares and soaring costs. No more excuses. The Chief Minister must present a White Paper in the Budget and answer one question,” he stated. The protest was also a response to Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar’s remark that Surya is an “empty trunk” who is more active on social media than on the ground.

Speaking to PTI after being detained, Surya said, “Just because we are asking for affordable public transport and accountability, the government is forcing arrest and detention. Instead of providing roads, infrastructure, and better amenities, the state government is arresting me.