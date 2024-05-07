Bengalis to Celebrate Tagore’s 163rd Birthday in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city’s 7 lakh Bengalis are gearing up to celebrate the 163rd birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore with grandeur. All Bengali organisations have united for the event, scheduled for Sunday at the Rabindra Bharathi.

Organisers made it clear that it is a non-political event excluding political leaders and associates from participation, to focus solely on Tagore's musical legacy. The event, to commence at 10.30 am, aims to pay tribute to Tagore's profound influence on Indian culture.

Biswajit Mukherjee, part of the organising committee, unveiled plans for Unmesh, a choral concert by the renowned musical group Hanshadhwani. Directed by Monika Basuthakur and conceptualised by Arundhati Deb of Sangeet Bharati Mukthadhara, the concert will feature 1,100 singers from 11 Indian states, performing 20 of Tagore's masterpieces each.

Arijit Chakrabarty, another organiser, highlighted Hanshadhwani's previous endeavours, including the historic Nataraja Ritu Rangashala event in 2023, which laid the groundwork for their ongoing dedication to celebrating Tagore's legacy.





