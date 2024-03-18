Bengal Tiger Dies in Tirupati Zoo After Long Illness

TIRUPATI: A male Bengal tiger died at the Tirupati Zoo on Sunday night after a prolonged illness. It was aged 7.6-years.



The tiger was born blind in 2016 at the animal rescue centre of the zoo, the Sri Venkateswara (SV) Zoological Park. According to its curator, C Selvam, the tiger started having epileptic seizures, a nervous disorder, from 2017. "We have been providing treatment. However, its health deteriorated fast in the past two days," Selvam stated.



The tiger died around 8:30pm on March 17. A post-mortem done by doctors from the S.V. Veterinary University recorded the cause of death as ‘hydronephrosis leading to nephritis’, along with underdevelopment of the brain (hypoplasia).



The blind tiger remained a resident at the Tirupati zoo's rescue centre for its entire life.





