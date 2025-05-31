Bengal: Man Walking Around With Sister-In-Law's Severed Head Arrested

Kolkata: A man was arrested in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday after he was found walking around holding a severed head of a woman, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the man identified as Bimal Mondal, was apprehended in Bharatgarh in the district's Basanti area on suspicion of killing the woman, his sister-in-law, Nita Mondal.

Locals alerted the police after they found the man carrying the severed head of his sister-in-law and walking around in the locality, he said.

"During the investigation, it was found that the accused man and his sister-in-law started a fight while both were at a ground in the locality. Suddenly, the accused took out a chopper and started hitting the woman.

During that assault, he severed her head," the police officer said, adding initially they suspected that the crime took place late Friday night.

The accused then took the severed head and the chopper started walking through the streets in the locality, he said, adding that the locals spotted him, and a few also videographed him walking with the severed head.

"We got calls from locals, but the accused himself came to the police station holding the severed head and the weapon he used to kill the woman," he said.

The body of the woman has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the weapon was also seized from the accused.

Police said that the accused and the victim had been fighting over some property-related issue on Saturday morning.