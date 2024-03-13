Bengal BJP MP: Will Gouge Out TMC Eyes

Kolkata: Bishnupur BJP MP Saumitra Khan, who is contesting from his seat against his ex-wife Sujata Mondal of the Trinamul Congress in the Lok Sabha Election, has threatened to gouge out eyes of the TMC workers if they resort to excess.

“Don't fear anyone. I can bet my life for you. I had fought in 2011 and then 2019 across the state. Now you have our party MLAs and MPs. If TMC goes out to do anything, I will gouge out it's eyes. I have the guts,” Mr Khan angrily told a party meeting at Jaipur block in Bankura.

His ex-wife took potshots at him over his threat. She alleged, “I don't know if he can do anything beyond gouging out eyes, beheading or breaking hands and legs. I faced such torture of life threats by him regularly at home. That's why I came out of it.”

Ms Mondal claimed, “People of Moynapur didn't find him in their locality in the last 10 years. As the election is nearing, he visited Moynapur from where I have been elected as a zilla parishad member. It will not benefit him anyway.”