Bengal BJP MLA Marries Again, First Wife Calls It Illegal

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee has been accused by his first wife Anindita of marrying for the second time without divorcing her, after the actor-turned-politician posted photographs of his wedding on social media on Tuesday.

The photographs showed Chatterjee, the Kharagpur Sadar MLA, posing with Ritika Giri, a model, following their marriage according to Hindu tradition in Varanasi. Coming to know her husband’s marriage, Anindita expressed her shock and called the marriage “illegal.”

She claimed, “We are neither separated nor divorced. We have been married since December 11 in 2000. We also have a 19-year-old daughter. I was facing torture for a long time but I maintained silence for the sake of my daughter and our family.”

Anindita added, “Now I have to get up for what Hiran did.” She also recalled that Chatterjee used to visit her and their daughter taking a break from his political work in his Assembly constituency in West Midnapore. Chatterjee however was not available for comment.

The state BJP has also remained silent in face of the starting allegations against its leader ahead of the Assembly elections.