Bengal BJP MLA Soumen Roy Back Home from TMC

He returned to the BJP in presence of leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari. Mr Adhikari credited BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ananta Maharaj for his role in convincing Mr Roy to make a comeback. Mr Roy later remained in touch with Mr Adhikari for the last three months.

He is also the first opposition legislator to leave the TMC. Mr Adhikari pointed out that though Mr Roy joined the TMC, his heart was with the BJP even after joining the TMC and he decided to make a comeback.

On September 4 in 2021, the BJP legislator had switched to the TMC in presence of its secretary general and former state minister Partha Chatterjee, now in jail custody in the teachers' recruitment scam.

He was later made the president of the TMC-backed state primary teachers' association. Mr Adhikari said that Mr Roy, unlike other defected MLAs, was taken back to the BJP with the approval of the central leadership.



