Beldanga's Proposed Babri Masjid Work Begins

Berhampore : Humayun Kabir's much hyped proposed Babri masjid Foundation building started amid thousands holy Quran chanting on Wednesday at Beldanga. Amid thousands religious Muslim,s presence Undaunted Humayun Kabir said " Despite several disturbance we laid Foundation stone laying ceremony of proposed Babri masjid on December 6, 2025, today construction work of proposed Babri masjid started despite police tried hard to disturb the programme,we will complete this Babri masjid within two years,no one no force can stop this holy work as thousands religious Muslims are with this programme and almighty allah always bestowed faith on us . " Today 42 ft wide main gate of proposed Babri masjid work started. At the Chetiyani village area where Babri masjid building started 1300 Muslim clergymen chanted holy Quran at the podium and several thousands followers echoed them and officially launched construction works. Earlier one Hindu monk Nittananda Maharaj also was present and he bestowed faith on Humayun Kabir, s work and said " there are no difference between Hindus and Muslims, as we are all indian. " Humayun Kabir disclosed at a time 12 thousands religious Muslims can offer namaj at a time in this mosque in a floor and even multi storied floor of this Babri masjid will be build amid modern technology. Total rupees 13 crores will be budget of the Babri masjid and people accross the India and even non residents indian citizens from foreign countries also donated money generously for the Babri masjid. Humayun Kabir furthermore challenged, ,actually Murshidabad district police is still trying hard to disturb my daughters family members in false drug smuggling case and confiscated properties but we Will combat them legally and will gharao SP Murshidabad office very soon in protest. On Thursday a Babri masjid padayatra will start from Palassey to Beldanga Mr.Kabir announced.