Beldanga Again on the Boil Over Attack on Another Migrant Worker

Berhampore: Fresh violence hit Beldanga in Murshidabad of West Bengal on Saturday amid the visit of chief minister Mamata Banerjee's MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee for his Assembly Election campaign in the district.

The area was on the boil on Friday over the death of Alauddin Sheikh, a local youth, in Jharkhand where he worked as a migrant worker and was beaten up on the suspicion of being a Bangladeshi national.

Within 24 hours, an unruly mob again put up a blockade at National Highway 12 and Beldanga station and uprooted level crossing following the attack on another migrant worker in Bihar. They also pelted stones on trains and buses, leaving six passengers injured.

Two more journalists of another popular Bengali news channel were attacked this time. While railway protection force personnel were deployed at the Beldanga station, train services were suspended at Krishnanagar-Lalgola section for hours.

Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir, who launched a new outfit, Janata Unnyan Party, visited the area to quell protests but faced heavy protests from angry locals. The road and rail blockades ended following a lathicharge by the police to disperse the angry mob. So far 30 troublemakers have been arrested for the unrest since Friday.

Mr Banerjee, who visited Berhampore for his poll campaign, blamed Mr Kabir for the violence while calling him a “traitor” in a veiled reference. He alleged, "BJP and its dummy, who is a self-proclaimed Babri Masjid-builder and wants votes, are fueling violence at Beldanga," and appealed for peace.