Belagavi: Security Measures Intensified in MK Huballi

Belagavi: Security measures were intensified in MK Huballi village of Belagavi district following social media talks about a campaign to re-install saffron flags in the village on Sunday.

In the last few days the village has witnessed several developments, notably the removal of all flags, regardless of their religious affiliation, from public spaces, including those near the Hanuman temple.This move has drawn dissatisfaction from Hindu activists, prompting them to express their discontent and declare intentions to place new flags near the temple and in previously established private locations.Amidst the buzz regarding a campaign to hoist flags at every household on Sunday, the local police increased security measures. However, the village experienced no untoward incidents during this tense period.Belagavi Superintendent of Police, Bheemashankar Guled, stated that the police closely monitored social media platforms, and the reinforced security was a precautionary measure to prevent any potential disturbances. He urged the public to remain vigilant against rumors circulating on social media and assured both preventive and proactive measures to maintain law and order in the region."We will take strict action against anybody who tries to create a problem. Villagers have also clearly told us that they do not want any outsiders to create problems," SP who camped in the village said.Meanwhile, activists submitted to the local authorities seeking permission to place flags near the Hanuman temple.Speaking to Deccan Chronicle Bajrang Dal leader Sanotosh Tigade questioned the administration's decision to remove flags from private lands."They had removed flags that were placed even on private land, in addition to the Hanuma Dhwaja in front of the temple. How can they remove flags from private land? We will hold a meeting on Monday to decide our future course of action," he said.