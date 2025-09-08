Manipur Governor Seeks Peace, Launches Outreach Ahead of PM's Visit

GUWAHATI: The Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has started an exercise to rope in the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), one of the largest Meitei civil society groups, ahead the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state.

Indicating that Mr Bhalla has sought the help of the elected representatives of the BJP led alliance in persuading the civil society groups to welcome the Prime Minister, security sources said that the Prime Minister’s itinerary would be announced officially only after the assessment of ground situation.

It is significant that the Governor had a meeting of the ruling alliance MLAs in Raj Bhavan on Sunday, which was attended by at least 23 legislators, including former chief minister N Biren Singh and Speaker Th Satyabrata Singh, as well as Manipur BJP chief A Sharda Devi.

Though, Prime Minister’s visit to the state is yet to be announced officially, the legislators were briefed about a tentative itinerary of the Prime Minister on May 13 that will start after his proposed visit to Mizoram earlier in the day.

According to security sources, the Prime Minister would visit Kuki-Zo-majority Churachandpur at noon, for which the administration has already started preparation at Peace Ground. From there, he will fly to Kangla Fort in Imphal at about 2 pm , where he may address a select gathering. He is then expected to leave for Imphal Airport by 3:30 pm to head for his scheduled visit to Assam.

Asserting that security agencies are not worried about the Prime Minister’s proposed visit to Kuki-Zo-majority Churachandpur where civil society groups have started to welcome him, security sources said that their major concern is the defiant mood of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), one of the largest Meitei civil society groups over the recent Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact with the Kuki-Zo insurgent in Manipur.

Indicating that Mr Bhalla asked the legislators in the meeting to persuade COCOMI to welcome the Prime Minister’s visit, security sources said that it was also communicated to the legislators that the Prime Minister is likely to meet representatives of people displaced by the conflict and that all MLAs are likely to be invited. For legislators a VIP enclosure audience will be arranged and probably they may not be able to share the dais with the Prime Minister, security sources said while pointing out that the MLAs have been asked to spread the word in their respective constituencies to avoid any disturbance during the course of the visit.

The PM is also scheduled to visit Mizoram to inaugurate the 51.38-km Bairabi–Sairang railway line before starting his journey to trouble-torn Manipur on September 13.