Be Wary, Caution Doctors as Sunstroke Cases Rise

Hyderabad: After a brief respite from scorching temperatures, several parts of the state are once again experiencing a heat wave with temperatures soaring to 38°C even in March.



Meanwhile, the heat wave has brought with it an alarming spike in cases of sunstroke, prompting health officials to issue warnings and advisories.





Over the past few days, hospitals across the city have reported a significant increase in the number of patients seeking treatment for heat-related illnesses, particularly sunstroke.

According to health authorities, prolonged exposure to high temperatures, coupled with inadequate hydration, has led to this surge.



Dr Lakshmi N. Reddy, general physician at a local hospital, expressed concerns regarding the rise in sunstroke cases. He stressed the importance of staying hydrated and avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.





"Increasing temperatures can have severe consequences on one's health, especially those who are vulnerable like the elderly and children. It is crucial to drink plenty of fluids and seeking shade whenever possible," Dr. Reddy said.

Dr Anusha Rao, emergency medicine specialist, highlighted the importance of recognising the early signs of sunstroke and seeking prompt medical attention.



"Symptoms like dizziness, nausea and rapid heartbeat should not be ignored. In such cases, it is vital to seek immediate medical help, as untreated sunstroke can lead to serious complications," she advised.





Furthermore, Dr. Raj Kumar Pattala, a consultant general physician, emphasised the need for community awareness and preparedness in combating heat-related illnesses.

"Preventive measures, such as wearing light-colored clothing, using sunscreen and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during peak hours, can significantly reduce the risk of sunstroke. Community awareness campaigns, especially at schools, are essential to educate the public about the dangers of heat exhaustion and the importance of taking preventive measures," he told Deccan Chronicle, adding that cases of sunstroke have begun to come much earlier, in comparison to previous years.



"They usually spike in the second week of April," he said.

