Be Ready to Tackle Unconventional Threats: Rajnath Tells Military Top Brass

Kolkata: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday sought the military top brass to go beyond the traditional concepts of war and stay alert and ready to deal with invisible challenges from unconventional threats of information, ideological, ecological and biological warfare.

Mr Singh also underlined the need for a constant assessment of the changes unfolding across the world and its impact on the security system of the country in view of the turbulent global order, regional instability and the emerging security landscape.

He was addressing the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) on its second day at the Eastern Command headquarters, Fort William, in the city. Defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and three service chiefs were also present there.

In his speech, the defence minister pointed out that the nature of warfare has been continuously evolving with the recent global conflicts underlining the relevance of a “technology-friendly” military. He said, “Wars of today are so sudden and unpredictable that it is extremely difficult to foretell its duration. It can be two months, a year, or even five years. We need to be prepared. We need to ensure that our surge capacity remains sufficient.”

Describing India’s defence sector as a combination of the offensive and defensive capabilities, Mr Singh further advised the top military commanders to be proactive in their approach and strive to build Sudarshan Chakra, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated that a committee has been formed to examine the project and prepare a “realistic action plan” and suggested devising a medium-term plan for the next five years and a long-term plan for the next ten years.

Mr Singh also spoke about his approval to the Defence Procurement Manual 2025, that aims to streamline the procurement process, and added that a revision of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 has been underway to simplify the processes, reduce delays, and provide operational strength to the forces quickly.

Batting for deeper engagement with the industry and academia to develop future-ready technologies, the defence minister reaffirmed the PM’s vision to further enhance the private sector’s role in creating a robust defence innovation ecosystem and making the domestic industry the biggest and best in the world.

Mr Singh then underscored the importance of jointness and synergy among the armed forces as well as with other agencies, terming it as “essential” to deal with future challenges. He talked about the creation of Tri-Service Logistics Nodes and Tri-Service Logistic Management Application to promote integration and jointness in the defence sector.

Referring to the recent military offensive against Pakistan, Mr Singh noted, “Operation Sindoor has demonstrated that Strength, Strategy and Self-reliance are the three pillars that will give India the power it needs in the 21st century. Today, we have the capability to face any challenge with the help of indigenous platforms and systems coupled with the indomitable courage of our soldiers. This is the real strength of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”