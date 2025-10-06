BCI Suspends Advocate Rakesh Kishore After Attempted Attack on CJI Gavai

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Monday suspended Advocate Rakesh Kishore from legal practice with immediate effect after he attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai during a Supreme Court session.

According to the interim order issued under the Advocates Act, 1961, and BCI’s Rules on Professional Conduct and Etiquette, Kishore — enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi — “removed his sports shoes and attempted to hurl them towards the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India during ongoing proceedings.”

The suspension bars him from appearing, acting, pleading, or practising before any court, tribunal, or authority across India. The Bar Council of Delhi has been directed to update his status and notify all judicial bodies accordingly.

A show-cause notice has been served, requiring Kishore to explain within 15 days why the suspension should not be continued and whether further disciplinary action is warranted. Formal proceedings under the Advocates Act are set to follow.

The dramatic episode unfolded around 11:35 a.m. in Courtroom No. 1, where Kishore approached the dais, removed his shoe, and tried to throw it at CJI Gavai before being restrained by security. Witnesses said he shouted, “Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahega” (“We will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma”) as he was escorted out.

Both the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) condemned the act, calling it “a direct assault on the independence and dignity of the judiciary.”

Unfazed, Chief Justice Gavai told the court, “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me.”

Delhi Police later questioned Kishore for several hours before releasing him. Officials said he was upset over CJI Gavai’s remarks in a previous hearing concerning the restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol in Khajuraho.