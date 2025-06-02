BCCI's Decision to Relocate IPL Playoff, Finals Influenced By Political Considerations: WB Govt

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Sunday criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to relocate the playoff and final matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from Kolkata to Gujarat, claiming that it was influenced by political considerations.

"I previously addressed the media during a press conference regarding the political motivations behind the decision to relocate the playoffs and final matches from Eden Gardens. Recent developments have further illuminated this issue," State Sports Minister Aroop Biswas claimed in a statement issued late on Sunday evening.

