BC Hostel Building: Collector Directed to Examine Issue

Hyderabad: Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court has directed the commissioner of Adilabad Municipal Corporation to ensure taht no further constructions are carried out on a property allotted to the Backward Classes community. The judge granted an interim order in a writ plea filed by T.R Prasad, president of Gandla Sangam, who explained that the government had allotted funds for the construction of a community hall. A part of the construction was completed in 2014 but the work stopped midway due to paucity of funds. It is alleged that a former president of the sangam, P. Rajeshwar, was converting the partly constructed structure into shops without the authority of law. The judge required the Adilabad district collector to inquire into the matter.

Move NGT on pollution plea: HC

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court refused to entertain a writ plea on the running of an oil manufacturing unit in Kolkulapalli. The bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar granted leave to the petitioner to exercise his option of filing a statutory appeal before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The bench was dealing with a writ plea filed by Chilakaraju Jangaiah and others. The petitioners challenged a December 2023 order by the TS Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) revoking an order by which it directed the closure of IMR Agrovet. The respondent, it was alleged, manufactures animal oil, which was causing water pollution in the area. The bench pointed out that any person aggrieved by the order of the PCB has an effective remedy to move the NGT with a statutory appeal.

Warangal temple’s action upheld

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court upheld the power of the endowment commissioner in initiating disciplinary action on a Sri Bugulu Venkateshwara Swamy temple temple official at Chilkurgutta, Warangal district. N. Sudharshan Reddy had challenged the power of the authority. The department received a complaint with regard to his duty period at Odela with a morphed photo. Thereaafter, the regional joint commissioner, Multi Zone-III, had appointed the deputy commissioner, Warangal, as inquiry officer and directed him to submit a report. The engineering officer in his report in January 2013 found that the allegations levelled against the petitioner were incorrect and there was no evidence that the photograph produced along with the complaint belonged to the temple guest house. Yet another complaint by another person was also received leading to a charge memo. He was also placed under suspension in 2013. It was contended that the earlier inquiry officer had exonerated the petitioner and hence the successive inquiries on the same set of allegations was bad in law. The appointment of the deputy commissioner as inquiry officer was also questioned.



