BBMP to Seal or Suspend 3044 Establishments for Violating Kannada Name Board Directive

Bengaluru: As deadline ends for the installation of name boards with 60 percent in Kannada in upper half, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified as many as 3044 commercial establishments which have failed to stick to the implementation the direction issued to them through a circular.

Of the 55, 187 commercial establishments/firms under BBMP limits, 52, 134 have installed name boards in Kannada with 60 percent in the upper portion while 3044 have not followed the circular and have not installed sign boards as stipulated by the State Government in its order.

Since, 3044 of them have not followed the circular issued to them, BBMP authorities have decided to seal down such centres or suspend their trade licences, said a circular issued by Special Commissioner for Health, BBMP Surolkar Vikas Kishore in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The commercial establishments which have not followed the order to install name boards in Kannada are more in number in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Zone having a total of 660 followed by Yelahanka with 624, Bommanahalli Zone has 502, Bengaluru East with 376, Bengaluru West with 341, Mahadevapura with 237 and Dasarahalli having 70.

To install name boards in Kannada prominently, Chief Commissioner had held meetings on February 2 and 12 and notices were served on the proprietors of the commercial establishments, industrial undertakings, firms, counselling centres, laboratories, entertainment halls, Trusts, business undertakings, hospitals among others approved by the State Government or local authorities to have name boards in Kannada and had set a deadline of February 28 to go for name boards with Kannada in prominence.