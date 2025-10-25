Bay Depression to Become Cyclone; Rains for TN, AP Coasts

Chennai: The Low Pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and it is located about 420 km west-southwest of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Regional Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

As per the latest bulletin issued by the Centre, the 'depression' is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards, intensify into a 'Deep Depression' by October 26 and into a Cyclonic Storm over southwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal by October 27. "There after it is likely to move northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent 48 hours," it said.

Due to the depression, the weather office said, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area during the next 24 hours, it said. For Chennai and its neighbourhood districts, the bulletin said the sky condition would be cloudy and there may be one or two spells of light to moderate rain with Thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas.

In its warning for fishermen, the Meteorological department said due to the low pressure area, squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Tamil Nadu coast, South Andhra Pradesh coast, over Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea between October 25 and 27, 2025. Meanwhile, the Coast Guard said it has commenced major outreach to those seafarers and fisherfolks at sea and appealed to the fishermen to return to nearest harbour.

Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft over sea and its Radar stations across the coasts are alerting fishermen at sea to take caution and requesting fishing vessels to return to nearest harbour for safety at the earliest, the Coast Guard said.