Bauxite Production Seen As Potential Employment Catalyst In South-Western Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government’s Budget 2026–27 has unveiled the Rs 220-crore DALKHAI Initiative (Dignified Access to Livelihood, Knowledge, Health and Allied Infrastructure)—a targeted programme aimed at addressing distress migration and strengthening livelihoods across South-Western Odisha. While the initiative emphasises long-term investments in skill development, rural enterprises and social infrastructure, policy experts and industry observers say the immediate operationalisation of local bauxite mining could provide the fastest pathway to large-scale employment generation through existing alumina refineries in the Kalahandi region.

The state has announced a record capital outlay of Rs 72,100 crore, equivalent to 6.5 per cent of Odisha’s Gross State Domestic Product, signalling an ambitious push toward industrial and infrastructure-led growth. Within this strategy, the mineral-rich districts of Koraput, Kalahandi and Rayagada, which together hold more than 55 per cent of India’s bauxite reserves, are increasingly being positioned as the cornerstone of Western Odisha’s economic revival.

Mining experts argue that responsible mineral extraction remains a critical driver of economic development. “Mining contributes significantly to regional economic growth. If a country wants to progress economically, mining activities are essential. Steel requires iron ore, aluminium requires bauxite, and coal continues to support energy needs until viable alternatives become widely available,” said Debi Dutta Biswal, former Director of Mines and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Odisha.

Biswal pointed out that the mining sector also generates substantial revenue for the state.

“During the COVID-19 period in 2021–22, Odisha auctioned several mines and increased its mining revenue by about 365 per cent, reaching nearly Rs 50,000 crore. This revenue helped the state manage the pandemic and strengthen health infrastructure at a time when other revenue streams had slowed,” he said.

He also highlighted that a portion of mining revenue flows back to local communities through mechanisms such as the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), which supports socio-economic development in mining-affected regions through investments in healthcare, education, drinking water and infrastructure.

The urgency of generating local employment has become increasingly evident. Data presented in the Odisha Assembly in December 2025 revealed that 518 migrant workers from the state died while working outside Odisha over the past five years. High-migration districts such as Kalahandi and Rayagada continue to witness thousands of young workers leaving every year for low-paid and often hazardous jobs in brick kilns and construction sites across other states.

Regional economists now argue that a “mining-first” local development strategy could complement welfare initiatives such as DALKHAI by generating immediate income opportunities. Fast-tracking projects, including the proposed Kalahandi bauxite mines, could create direct mining jobs while simultaneously stimulating logistics, infrastructure development and ancillary industries.

Such industrial momentum could also support the newly announced Jeypore–Koraput–Sunabeda economic cluster, potentially evolving into a localised manufacturing and processing corridor that retains skilled and semi-skilled labour within the state.

“If executed with strong environmental safeguards and active community participation, the local production of bauxite could transform Western Odisha into a strategic aluminium and industrial hub—while also addressing the persistent challenge of distress migration,” said economist Dr Gourang Rout.