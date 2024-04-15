Battle of Jorhat: Acid test for BJP, Congress in Ahom Stronghold

Guwahati: The election in Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency is proving to be one of the most keenly watched contests in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam. The seat is currently held by its second term MP, Tapan Gogoi.



This election was considered a walkover for the BJP led coalition, until the Congress introduced a high-profile candidate and its deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi who also happens to be the son of three-time late chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

The two check somewhat the same boxes, as both belong to the Ahom community, who hold the key for the constituency, also considered to be the cultural capital of Assam.

It encompasses 12 assembly segments. It will vote in phase one on April 19. Traditionally, Jorhat has been a stronghold of the Congress, consistently winning elections. However, the BJP has made inroads in recent times, capitalising on its focus on development and outreach programmes. The close contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha election reflects this shift, with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in Ahom stronghold seen as a significant achievement .

Jorhat boasts of a vibrant educational scene with a wide range of institutions catering to diverse fields. The prestigious National Institute of Design and the North East Institute of Science and Technology are present here. It also boasts of Assam Women’s University, two engineering colleges and a medical college. Jorhat also houses the world’s oldest and largest Tea Research Organization, a testament to its rich agricultural heritage. The Assam Agricultural University strengthens the region’s agricultural knowledge base. Many of these institutions came into existence during the Congress regime.

Apart from its several government schemes starting from ration to cash transfer scheme-- Orunodoi, the BJP has placed itself well with the planned inauguration of the 125-ft statue of Bir Lachit Borphukan and Ahom hero, and the UNESCO nomination for Charaideo Maidam, also referred to as the Pyramids of Assam.

Topon Gogoi who recently had some injury in wheelchair highlights BJP government's achievements, while Gaurav Gogoi focuses on father's legacy besides promising to implement the Congress’s election manifesto for “Youth Justice”, “Farmer Justice”, “Women Justice”, “Workers Justice” and “Equity Justice”. He emphasises the importance of empowering the youth, supporting farmers, protecting women’s rights, ensuring fair treatment for workers and promoting equality.

“I am determined to work towards the betterment of our youths, who are the backbone of our nation. They deserve good education and better job opportunities. Similarly, the farmers are the backbone of our economy and they deserve dignity, fair prices for their produce and better living conditions,” says Gaurav Gogoi who is largely focusing on door to door campaigns to reach out to the voters.

Reading the mood of the electorates, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is not leaving any stone unturned by making his presence felt by addressing a series of election rallies in the constituency that has welcomed entry of Gaurav Gogoi in the fray equally.