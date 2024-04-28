Battle in Kovur Shifts Focus from Development to Personal Attacks









The contenders, YSRC's Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy and TD's Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy, have engaged in a bitter exchange of vitriol, risking alienating an electorate more concerned with bread-and-butter issues that have remained unaddressed.For the YSRC, Prasanna Kumar Reddy's below-the-belt remarks targeting Prashanti Reddy's personal life have overshadowed the party's ability to highlight its development agenda and defend its track record over the last five years.The allegations made by Prasanna's camp regarding Prashanti Reddy's personal life and a purported audio clip suggesting she would quit TD if defeated, were swiftly dismissed by the TD candidate as fabricated. In retaliation, Prashanti Reddy reminded voters of Prasanna Kumar's alleged solicitation of monetary support from Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy by accusing the YSRC leadership of blocking funds."The YSRC promised Navaratnalu, but our living standards remain stagnant," rued Lakshmamma, a local homemaker, expressing frustration over the personalised attacks diluting focus on real issues. "We need assurance from them to address unemployment, agriculture, roads, fishermen's issues, and local development," she added.Indeed, concerns raised by locals reflect a broader sentiment of neglect and disillusionment. Farmers lament insufficient support pricing and the neglect of irrigation infrastructure. Fishermen protest a lack of subsidies and facilities. Local concerns like road connectivity are sidelined amidst heated rhetoric."Enough with dramatics. We need real solutions for rural employment, sustainable agriculture, and improved amenities," voiced Raghavendra Reddy, a farmer, encapsulating the growing impatience with political theatrics.With nearly 13 days left for the campaign to end, political analysts suggest that the side that shifts conversation towards credible plans for the region’s development and offers a convincing local agenda may secure a crucial advantage on election day.