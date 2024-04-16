Battle for Chhindwara Rages: Nath’s Associate Booked for Conspiring to Circulate Obscene ‘fake’ Video Involving BJP’s Candidate

Bhopal: Congress veteran Kamal Nath’s aide R K Miglani along with a scribe of a national news channel has been booked for conspiring to circulate a purported fake obscene video of BJP’s candidate for Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency Vivek Bunty Sahu.

A case was on Monday registered against Miglani and scribe Sachin Gupta in Shikarpur Kotwali police station under section 67 (A) (circulation of materials containing sexually explicit act) of Information Technology (IT) Act, section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 500 (defamation), and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the complaint by a local journalist Sudesh Nagvamsi, police said.

Nagvamsi in his complaint alleged that he was asked by Mr Gupta on phone to come to Mr Nath’s bungalow in Chhindwara on April 13 and introduced to Mr Miglani there.

“They (Miglani and Gupta) showed me an obscene video of BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu and asked me to share the video two days before voting in Chhindwara (to be held on April 19)”, the complainant said.

He said that after leaving Mr Nath’s bungalow, he contacted the BJP candidate and detailed him about the video.

He then lodged a complaint with the local police in this regard.

A police team headed by the local city superintendent of police (CSP) Ajey Rana visited Mr Nath’s residence on Monday afternoon to ‘interrogate’ Mr Miglani in connection with the purported video.

Police however refused to give details about the incident, saying that it may influence the probe.

“(It is a) case of accusation and counter accusation. We cannot share details with the media now, as it may influence the probe”, in-charge of Shikarpur Kotwali police station Umesh Gelhani said.

Mr Gelhani was part of the police team that visited Mr Nath’s residence in Chhindwara to ‘interrogate’ Mr Miglani.

Later, talking to the local media waiting outside Mr Nath’s bungalow in Chhindwara, Mr Miglani said that “I was not questioned by the police. I was served a notice. I told the police to respond to the notice after elections”.

Chhindwara is going to the first phase elections in Madhya Pradesh along with five other LS seats on April 19.

Mr Nath’s son Nakul is seeking re-election from the constituency as a congress candidate.

Mr Nath’s family has held the LS constituency for the last 44 years.

BJP is trying to breach Mr Nath’s bastion to wrest the seat in the polls.

Amid the raging battle for Chhindwara between Mr Nath and BJP, Union home minister Amit Shah is visiting Chhindwara on Tuesday to hold a road show and address a public meeting there.

He is also scheduled to spend a night in Chhindwara to review BJP’s poll strategy for Mahakoshal region under which Chhindwara falls.