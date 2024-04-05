Battle for Baramati is Modi vs Rahul, says Fadnavis

Mumbai: In an interesting move, the BJP has given a national perspective to the battle of Baramati seat, where the members of famed Pawar family are contesting against each other. Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the battle for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency is not between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, but it is between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.



“Some people think the battle of Baramati is between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. Some think it is a battle between Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar. But, let me tell you this contest is neither Pawar versus Pawar nor Supriya Sule versus Sunetra Pawar. It is a fight between Modiji and Rahul Gandhi. Vote for Sunetra Pawar will be the vote for Modi.,” Fadnavis said while addressing a rally at Indapur, which is a part of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Pune district.

In the Lok Sabha polls, all eyes will be on the Baramati seat, where Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar is pitted against three time MP Supriya Sule, who is the daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Fadnavis attacked Sule saying she had opposed historic decisions of the Modi government like abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. “Go through her speeches in Parliament. So people of Baramati must decide if their MP will walk on the path of development being set by Modiji or on Rahul Gandhi’s ideology, which is anti-social and is aimed at derailing progress,” he said.

The BJP has made Baramati a prestige seat, by asking all its cadres in the constituency to get activated to ensure victory for Sunetra Pawar. In Indapur, the saffron party managed to pacify its local heavyweight leader Harshwardhan Patil, who is a staunch opponent of Ajit Pawar.

Fadnavis asked supporters of Harshavardhan Patil to bury their differences and work with vigour towards the larger goal of making Modi prime minister for a third time.