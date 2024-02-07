Bathing Reintroduced at Durga Ghat: Trust Chairman

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Trust Board chairman Karnati Rambabu said they have reintroduced bathing for devotees at the Durga Ghat of the Kanakadurga Temple in Vijayawada.

“We have also made available wheelchairs for differently abled devotees. Free buses are also being operated to take the devotees uphill for darshan as well as downhill,” the chairman underlined addressing a press conference on the occasion of the trust board committee completing one year of its tenure on Wednesday.

Karnati Rambabu and other trust board members offered special pujas to Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga Devi, starting with the Mettu Puja and having the darshan of the presiding deity atop Indrakeeladri.

He said all developmental works undertaken for the convenience of devotees at the temple are going on briskly, including at Annadana Bhavan, Prasadam Potu, elevated queue complex and Rati Yagasala.

The chairman said the new committee has introduced many devotional and spiritual initiatives, such as distributing Kumkuma Prasadam after the darshan of the Goddess, arranging dinner for devotees at night and Antharalaya darshan for the newlyweds along with Ashirvachanam.