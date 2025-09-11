Bastar Undergoes Transformation, From Epicenter Of Leftwing Extremism To Investment Destination: Sai

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday said Bastar in the state has undergone transformation, reshaping the identity of the tribal-dominated region from the epicenter of Leftwing extremism to investment destination.

Addressing the Bastar Investor Connect, the first of its kind initiative undertaken by the state government for industrialization of Bastar, Mr. Sai said Naxalism had long stood like a thorn in Bastar’s path of development, strangling its progress with terror.

“We resolved to bring Bastar into the mainstream and make it the Central axis of a developed Chhattisgarh. With courage and determination, our brave security forces and the people of Bastar confronted Maoism, and today Bastar is moving forward to erase its dark history of extremism and script a golden chapter of investment”, Mr. Sai said.

The Bastar Investor Connect event, held in Jagdalpur, headquarters of Bastar, has attracted investments to the tune of more than Rs 967 crore in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, food processing, and allied sectors, promising to generate 2,100 jobs, a spokesman of the Chhattisgarh government said.

The chief minister further said significant public sector investments are laying the foundation for Bastar’s industrial expansion.

Various public sector units have promised investments worth Rs 52,000 crore for the development of infrastructure and other sectors. This included an investment commitment of Rs 43,000 crore by the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), the spokesman said.

The chief minister said the Chhattisgarh Industrial Policy 2024-2030 has not only opened new doors of investment, innovation, and jobs in Bastar but across the state.

“The Bastar Investor Connect reflects the state’s commitment to balanced regional development”, he added.

Mr. Sai said his government is committed to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026.

Since 2023, security forces’ aggressive strategy has led to killing of 453 Maoists, arrest of 1,611 ultras and surrender of 1,636 Naxals in Bastar.

He said the state’s new rehabilitation policy for Naxals has prompted surrenders by many Maoists including the senior cadres.

Under the policy, a surrendered Naxal is provided monthly financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for three years, along with four decimal plots in urban areas or one hectare farmland in rural areas.

Naxal-free villages will be sanctioned Rs one crore worth of development works each.