Hyderabad: The Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACH&RI) unveiled the ACT (After Completion of Therapy) clinic, within its medical oncology department on Thursday, International Childhood Cancer Day.

In the presence of Dr Purna Kurkure, joint managing trustee of the Indian Cancer Society, and Dr K. Krishniah institute CEO, the event highlighted the importance of tailored care for cancer survivors. Dr Krishniah lauded the pioneering efforts of the medical oncology department.

Dr Krishna Mohan, senior consultant medical oncologist, spoke about its mission to enhance the quality of life for cancer survivors. Dr Kurkure said the survival rates among cancer patients, particularly children, were increasing owing to advancements in medical technology. She also stressed the significance of comprehensive management for survivors.



