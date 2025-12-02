Barabati Set for T20 Spectacle as India–South Africa Clash Nears

Cuttack: With the festive season drawing to a close, cricket fever is set to sweep Odisha as the historic Barabati Stadium prepares to host the T20 International between India and South Africa on December 9. Anticipation is running high among fans for what promises to be an electrifying evening of power hits, sharp bowling and packed stands.

For India, reigning world champions in the shortest format, the match is expected to be a show of dominance, with spectators hopeful of explosive batting displays from Suryakumar Yadav and the aggressive Abhishek Sharma, combined with precision bowling from India’s pace and spin attack. “Cricket is more than a sport here it’s pure emotion,” said a college student outside the stadium complex, echoing the excitement gripping the city.

Behind the scenes, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has been working to ensure smooth conduct of the international fixture. OCA secretary Sanjay Behera said extensive coordination has been undertaken with the State government, district administration, police, health services, electricity and fire safety departments following a high-level review chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Medical preparedness includes a dedicated ward at SCB Medical College and Hospital, on-site ambulances, first-aid squads and medical teams positioned at multiple points within the stadium. Drinking water will be provided free to spectators, while approved vendors will supply food at regulated rates.

Addressing concerns arising from last year’s power outage, OCA secretary Mr. Behera said 16 new generator sets have been deployed alongside centrally monitored backup systems to keep the floodlights operational without interruption. Renovation work has also upgraded toilets and reinforced ageing stadium structures using carbon-fibre support. Capacity has been marginally reduced for enhanced safety following police recommendations.

Arrangements for ticketing have been streamlined, with online sales through District by Zomato platform and offline counters managed by SBI. Barricaded entry and exit lanes have been designed to prevent overcrowding witnessed previously.

On the playing side, two pitches red soil and black soil have been prepared, with a Mumbai-based curator to select the final strip.

Expressing concern over Odisha players’ limited national representation, Mr Behera said improved infrastructure and overseas exposure were aimed at building a competitive unit within three years.

As December 9 approaches, all eyes will turn to Barabati, where cricket, passion and preparation are ready to converge for a thrilling night under the lights.