Bar Body Exempts Lawyers From Wearing Black Coats In Summer

New Delhi: The Delhi Bar Association (Tis Hazari) has exempted its members from wearing the compulsory black coats in summer in the district court.

The notice of May 24 said, "All the members are hereby informed that advocates are exempted from wearing black coats during summer, ie, from May 16 to September 30, as per the amendment in rule under Section 49 (1) (gg) of the Advocates Act of 1961."