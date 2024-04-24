Bapatla SP Says Cash In Excess Of ₹50,000 May Be Seized

Bapatla district superintendent of police Vakul Jindal on Tuesday clarified that undocumented cash being carried in excess of ₹50,000, apart from campaign materials worth more than ₹10,000, may be seized by police for violation of election rules.

Conducting a review meeting online with district officials at his camp office, he said static surveillance teams (SSTs) of police and revenue officials are conducting intensive searches of vehicles 24/7 at check posts, where CC cameras have been installed.

The SP said these checks are also monitored by the district control room.

He asked police to behave with people in a dignified manner while performing vehicle checks. The must not cause trouble to people, particularly motorists.

Jindal said SSTs must focus on seizing excess cash without documentation, liquor being transported illegally, gifts and other promotional items that may be used to influence voters in the forthcoming elections.