Vijayawada: Bapatla district election officer P. Ranjit Basha on Thursday informed leaders of recognised political parties that the final list of voters in the district will be released on April 29.

He said 99 candidates have filed 147 nominations for the parliament and assembly constituencies in the district. These nomination papers will be scrutinised on Friday.

The election officer disclosed that symbols will be allotted to the contesting candidates on April 29.

He said voter ID cards have already been distributed to voters by post.