Banned Outfits Call Shutdown, Boycott of PM Modi’s Manipur Visit

At least six banned underground outfits have called for a statewide shutdown and boycott of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Manipur on Saturday, even as central BJP leaders reached Imphal to oversee preparations.

The Coordination Committee (CorCOM), a conglomerate of banned groups, announced a strike from 1 pm on Saturday until the Prime Minister leaves the state. In a statement, the outfit accused Modi of ignoring the ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives and displaced nearly 60,000 people, alleging the visit was aimed at “strengthening proxy wars” and tightening Delhi’s control.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has urged the United Naga Council (UNC) to withdraw its indefinite economic blockade along national highways in Naga-dominated areas. Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, in a letter to the UNC president, said the Centre has acknowledged concerns over border fencing in Naga-inhabited areas and assured continued dialogue before works proceed.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who reviewed preparations for Modi’s September 13 visit, held meetings with 29 MLAs, including former chief minister N Biren Singh, and later met Kuki-Zo legislators in Churachandpur. Modi is expected to interact with displaced families and address a gathering of 8,000–10,000 Kuki-Zo community members there.

Senior BJP leader and party in-charge Sambit Patra also arrived in Imphal on Wednesday and held a closed-door strategy session with state leaders.

Meanwhile, more than 100 goods-laden trucks and fuel tankers remain stranded on NH-2 (Imphal–Dimapur) and NH-37 (Imphal–Silchar) due to the blockade, while over 70 vehicles are stuck in Jiribam on the Assam border, officials said.