Banke Bihari corridor: Akhilesh Accuses BJP of Exploiting Religious Projects for Corruption

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the proposed Banke Bihari temple corridor in Mathura, accusing the party of turning religious development projects into avenues for corruption and exploitation.

In a post on X, Yadav mockingly referred to what he called the BJP's "Bhajpaai Mahabhrashtachar: Training Manual," saying it includes a chapter titled "Corridor Corruption."

He also posted a video of a media report on the corridor covering various angles.

He alleged that under the guise of development and temple corridor construction, the BJP is engaging in a systematic process to seize control of land, resources and traditional livelihoods.

"How to grab control, wealth, property and funds; how to impose government control; how to fill BJP pockets by selling temple offerings; how to mislead the public in the name of amenities; how to encroach on peripheral land; how to profit under the guise of compensation; how to buy land at throwaway prices and sell it later at tenfold rates," Yadav wrote, listing several points in his post.

He further alleged that the project would result in the demolition of small local shops, the displacement of traditional artisans and the handing over commercial control to large businesses in exchange for commissions.

"How to destroy the livelihood and homes of those settled here for centuries; how to benefit outsiders and use them for political gains; how to create local-outsider divides; how to manipulate electoral math; how to convert faith into commerce..." he added, questioning about the real beneficiaries of the development.

Yadav also posed a pointed question: "If the local people had truly benefited from the so-called corridor development, then why does the BJP lose or nearly lose in the very areas where such projects are carried out?"

The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed a major corridor around the historic Banke Bihari temple in Mathura, aimed at improving infrastructure and managing crowds.

However, the project has faced resistance from local shopkeepers, residents and religious groups who allege displacement and lack of consultation.