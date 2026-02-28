Bank Holidays in March 2026: Complete State-wise List With Festival Dates

To ensure your banking needs are met without disruption, it’s important to plan visits carefully in March 2026. Many banks will remain closed on various dates due to festivals, state-specific holidays, and the standard closures on the second and fourth Saturdays in line with RBI guidelines.

So, going through the schedule is a key step that you must take so as to avoid delays and inconveniences in withdrawal of cash, clearance of checks, and the processing of other banking functions.

Here’s the list of dates in March 2026, where several banks in specific states will remain closed:







