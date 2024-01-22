Bangladesh team visits farmers in Eluru district

Kakinada: Members of the Bangladesh team, who visited Venkata Ramannagudem, Pedda Vellamilli and Nachugunta villages in Unguturu mandal of Eluru district on Sunday to study natural farming process, said presently, additional lands need to be brought under agriculture, as the number of farmers growing crops is decreasing but the number of people consuming them is increasing.



The Bangladeshis met agriculture scientists, mentors and farmers of the three villagers. They appreciated that scientists are joining farmers in cultivating farmlands, which is laudable.



The team commended the poly vegetable cultivation model on one acre of land belonging to Rajendra Prasad. The farmer earned ₹2.85 lakh while his expenditure had been ₹1.52 lakh.



Farmers informed the Bangladeshis that they previously cultivated only paddy. But they are now cultivating 20 varieties of vegetables, apart from starting fish ponds.



K. Arun, Sriram and Yeluri Suresh of Farmers’ Empowerment Organisation and project manager Tata Rao were among those present.





