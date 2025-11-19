Bangladesh NSA Meets NSA

New Delhi: Just two days after a Bangladesh tribunal sentenced former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death in absentia, Bangladesh National Security Adviser (NSA) Khalilur Rahman met Indian NSA Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Wednesday. Rahman is in the capital to participate in the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) meeting scheduled for Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Bangladesh High Commission, the two NSAs discussed the functioning of the CSC framework and “key bilateral issues”. Rahman also invited Doval to visit Bangladesh. The visit assumes significance as it comes amid strained bilateral ties and follows Dhaka’s demand that India extradite Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in exile in New Delhi.

Thursday’s CSC meeting, to be chaired by Doval, will also see participation from the NSAs of Mauritius, Maldives and Sri Lanka, the other members of the CSC format.

The Bangladesh High Commission said in a statement, “The Bangladesh delegation to the Seventh NSA-level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), led by National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, met the National Security Adviser of India, Mr Ajit Doval, and his team today in Delhi. They discussed the work of CSC and key bilateral issues. Dr Rahman invited Doval to visit Bangladesh at his convenience.”