Bangladesh: New Freedom Fighter Definition Sparks Controversy, Media Criticism

New Delhi: A section of Bangladesh media has come out against the ordinance brought by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus saying the new definition of freedom fighter has only led to confusion, controversy and ambiguities. While questions are being raised on the need to change the definition of freedom fighters and the interim government's intentions behind this, editorials have also questioned the need for the interim government to go for such major policy level changes when it is there only for a short period and its larger aim is to prepare grounds for elections.

Bangla media Daily Star quoting sources claimed that there was a difference of opinion within the government also on this and during the internal meetings several members of the advisory council expressed opposition to the amendments. The Central Executive Committee of the Left Democratic Alliance also has questioned the move saying the government should refrain from taking any steps that could make the Liberation War and its spirit controversial or questionable.

The Daily Star said the new ordinance leaves scope for misinterpretation on certain points particularly the definition of `Bir Muktijoddha’ or valiant freedom fighters which on one side includes the Mujibnagar government but categorises all MNAs (Members of the National Assembly) and MPAs (Members of the Provincial Assembly) associated with the Mujibnagar government who later became members of the constituent assembly as Liberation War associates. Further, all employees and officials of the Mujibnagar government have also been mentioned as Liberation War associates.

Bangladesh media also pointed out that the Mujib Bahini, mainly having the youth cadre of Awami League which later renamed itself as Bangladesh Liberation Force, and its members have been excluded from the recognition of freedom fighters according to the new definition.

On Wednesday, Faruk-e-Azam, adviser to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, said there is no scope for ambiguity and there is no change in the status and roles of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Md. Mansur Ali and AHM Kamruzzaman as freedom fighter and added that they are all “far above that of Bir Muktijoddhas.” He added that those who are spreading confusion simply do not understand the ordinance.

Daily Jugantor also reported that many freedom fighters and members of National Freedom Fighters Council see the process of verifying the real freedom fighter humiliating for Muktijodhhas as have to appear before the Council with documents and evidence and prove their claims after over five decades.