A Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) jawan was detained by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday morning after he inadvertently crossed into Indian territory at the Boyraghat border in the Raghunathganj police station area of Murshidabad, West Bengal.

According to BSF sources, the BGB soldier entered the Indian side amid dense jungle and tall grass, likely due to the absence of clear fencing or border markers. He was detained by BSF personnel at the Boyraghat Border Outpost (BOP) and the incident was immediately communicated to Bangladeshi authorities.

N.K. Pande, Public Relations Officer of BSF South Bengal Frontier, confirmed that the jawan had come from the Chapai Nawabganj sector in Bangladesh and was released later the same evening following a flag meeting between the two border forces. Preliminary investigation indicated that the entry was unintentional and the jawan was treated respectfully.

The incident comes just weeks after a BSF jawan was detained by BGB on June 4 at the Nurpur border area, after reportedly crossing into Bangladesh while chasing smugglers. In that case, the BSF jawan was allegedly beaten, his service rifle was taken, and he was tied to a banana plant before being released after a flag meeting.