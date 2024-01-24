Bangladesh Envoy Advocates Joint Research at OU

Hyderabad: Osmania University witnessed diplomatic dialogues as Shelley Salehin, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh (South India), engaged in discussions with university officials, led by Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder. The agenda of the interaction revolved around fostering collaborative research initiatives between India and Bangladesh.

A pivotal focus of the conversation was the shared history, culture and language between India and Bangladesh. Salehin spoke about the commonalities, citing a 4,100-km common border and the fact that both nations share national anthems composed by Rabindranath Tagore. He applauded OU’s logistical prowess, managing a student population of nearly three and a half lakh across campus, constituent and affiliated colleges.

The Deputy High Commissioner engaged in a one-to-one interaction with students later, offering insights into the progress of education in Bangladesh and addressing challenges such as climate change and disaster management.

Prof. Ravinder emphasised OU’s ties with students from 53 countries and spoke about its commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial endeavours through the Osmania Technology Business Incubation Centre. The meeting also delved into the institution’s comprehensive twenty-one-point agenda, highlighting pursuits in various domains.

Prof. L. Siva Rama Krishna, director of the Office of International Affairs, detailed the facilities offered to foreign students and OU’s track record in meeting the educational needs of international students. Future plans and initiatives were also part of the comprehensive discussion.