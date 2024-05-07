Bandi dares KCR for debate on corruption

Hyderabad: BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Tuesday that if the people vote in support of Congress in the elections then it is nothing but supporting the dynasty rule.



Addressing a press conference in Karimnagar, he sought to know as to why the Congress failed to implement six guarantees after coming to power in the State.

Referring to former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao’s (KCR) comments against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said Rao was trying to enact a new drama stating that Modi was planning to arrest him. Sanjay made it clear that the BJP would not tolerate corruption in any form.

Sanjay alleged that KCR’s family was allegedly involved in corruption and invested the money that was looted in the State in foreign countries. “I am ready for any debate on KCR’s corruption. Is KCR ready for it?” he asked. The Congress party’s date has expired.

He added that both the Congress and BRS were like two sides of a coin and asked the people not to fall in trap of false promises of Congress. Both the Congress and BRS were trying to win elections with the money earned through illegal means, he alleged.