Bandi Asks People to Teach Fitting Lesson to BRS in Lok Sabha Polls

Karimnagar: BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday took strong exception to the comments made by the BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao for stating that the people in Andhra Pradesh were smarter than those in Telangana.



Stating that comments of Rama Rao were unacceptable, Sanjay asked the people to teach a fitting lesson to the BRS in the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing people at an election campaign organized in Balajinagar in Karimnagar district, he asked the people to think intelligently and extend support to the BJP in the elections instead of BRS, which is making unnecessary remarks against the people of Telangana.

He said that the BRS came to power twice in 2014 and 2018 only because of the people of Telangana and Rama Rao should not forget it. Separate statehood for Telangana was achieved only because of sacrifices made by several people in the State, he said.

Sanjay called upon the BRS cadre to quit the party in protest against the comments made by Rama Rao. Referring to the phone-tapping case, he sought to know as the ruling party was not initiating action against those actually responsible for it.

The Congress government was attempting to divert the attention of people in the name of issues related to phone-tapping and Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme fiasco, he alleged.