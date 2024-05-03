Banaganapalle Set For Candidates’ Acid Test

In mango-prominent Banaganapalli, the ruling party's legislator Katasani Ramireddy is facing problems, struggling to secure a majority even in his stronghold of Owk mandal.



Local leaders like Challa Ramakrishna Reddy and Bijjam Parthasarathi Reddy, who were once supportive, are now withholding their cooperation. The contest has intensified with BC Janardhan Reddy from the Telugu Desam, who previously served between 2014 and 2019, emerging as a strong contender against Ramireddy.

Banaganapalle, a constituency with a rich historical background, was one of the princely states of India from 1790 to 1948. The state, founded in 1665, had its capital in Banaganapalle and was ruled by Shia Muslims. It acceded to the Indian Union on 23 February 1948.

Before becoming a separate constituency in 2009, Banaganapalle was part of the Panyam constituency. The constituency comprises five mandals: Owk, Kolimigundla, Sanjamala, Koilakuntla and Banaganapalle, with a total voter count of 2,41,179, including 1,18,112 males and 1,23,043 females. Banaganapalle mandal alone has 50,000 Muslim voters, making their support crucial in the election.

BC, SC, ST and minority voters play a significant role in electing Reddy candidates as MLAs, MPs or MLCs in the constituency. However, despite their numerical strength, they often remain as mere vote banks for the upper castes. Factional activities have historically dominated the constituency, with the Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes being the worst affected. Since its formation as a constituency in 2009, only candidates from the Reddy community have held power.

While Katasani Ramireddy has made some infrastructural achievements, such as establishing a 100-bed hospital and a four-lane road, he faces allegations of neglecting development. Former MLA BC Janardana Reddy, remembered for his initiatives like rural road construction and water supply projects, is gaining support due to his clean image and lack of factional history.

Complaints against Katasani's administration have boosted Janardana Reddy's prospects, according to opposition leaders.

Further, Challa Sri Lakshmi, Owk MPP and daughter-in-law of former MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy and wife of the late MLC Challa Bhageeratha Reddy, attempted to secure a ticket this time, but was unsuccessful.