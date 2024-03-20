Ballari Administration Confiscates 390 Litres Liquor In Preventive Measures For LS Polls

Authorities at check posts in Ballari have confiscated a total of 390.62 litres of liquor valued at Rs 1.49 lakh on Tuesday.

According to District Election Officer and Ballari District Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra, the Excise Department seized 307.37 litres of liquor, worth Rs 1.12 lakh, while the police department seized 83.25 litres, valued at Rs 37,276.

The DC emphasized the active involvement of various teams in ensuring strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct. He highlighted the deployment of 16 flying squads, 24 SST teams, and 7 exercise teams in this endeavor.