Top
Home » Nation

Ballari Administration Confiscates 390 Litres Liquor In Preventive Measures For LS Polls

Nation
DC Correspondent
20 March 2024 6:22 PM GMT
Ballari District Authorities Confiscated 390 Litres Liquor As Part Of Preventive Measures To Ensure Fair And Peaceful Lok Sabha Elections
Ballari Administration Confiscates 390 Litres Liquor In Preventive Measures For LS Polls
x
File photo of Ballari District Deputy Commissioner

Authorities at check posts in Ballari have confiscated a total of 390.62 litres of liquor valued at Rs 1.49 lakh on Tuesday.

According to District Election Officer and Ballari District Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra, the Excise Department seized 307.37 litres of liquor, worth Rs 1.12 lakh, while the police department seized 83.25 litres, valued at Rs 37,276.

The DC emphasized the active involvement of various teams in ensuring strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct. He highlighted the deployment of 16 flying squads, 24 SST teams, and 7 exercise teams in this endeavor.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Preventive Measures LS Polls Ballari district Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 General Elections 2024 liquor seized 
India Southern States Karnataka Mangaluru 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X