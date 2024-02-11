Balka Suman Gets Police Notices Over His Remarks Against CM

Adilabad: The Mancherial police on Sunday issued notice to former BRS MLA Balka Suman in connection with his derogatory remarks against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and asked to appear before them for an inquiry.

Suman made derogatory remarks against Revanth Reddy during a BRS meeting in Mancherial on February 5. Sub-inspector Mahender handed over the notice to Suman at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Suman faced a lot of criticism from the Congress cadre and leaders for his comments. Congress leaders staged protests and burnt Suman’s effigy and lodged complaints with police against him.



The incident comes against the backdrop of the political situation is changing in Mancherial district after the Congress won three seats — Chennur, Bellampalli and Mancherial — in the Assembly elections. All these form part of the Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency.