Balayya to Launch 'Cycle Ravali' Bus Yatra from Kadiri Tomorrow

Anantapur: Film star and Hindupur TD MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna is scheduled to launch his Cycle Ravali Bus Yatra across the state from Friday, April 12.

Party sources said Balakrishna, who is contesting from Hindupur assembly segment for the third time, is targeting a hat trick of victories from Hindupur, which has been the home turf of NTR family since 1985.

The super star will campaign for candidates of Telugu Desam and allied parties across several parts of the state.

Balayya will offer poojas at Lord Narasimha Swamy Temple in Kadiri town of Satya Sai district on Friday before starting on his Cycle Ravali Bus Yatra. He will cover Kadiri, Puttaparthi and Anantapur assembly segments on April 12. The next day, he will campaign in Singanamala and Tadipatri assembly constituencies of Anantapur district.

The film star will enter Nandyal district at Banaganapalli on April 14 and tour Allagadda and Nandyal assembly segments. The yatra will enter the Panyam assembly constituency on April 15 and cover Nandikotkur and Kurnool segments in Kurnool district on the same day.

On April 16, Balakrishna’s bus yatra will enter Kodumur assembly constituency and cover the mandal headquarters and major towns of Kodumur, Yemmiganur and Mantralayam. He will continue his yatra in Pattikonda and Alur in Kurnool district and enter Rayadurg of Anantapur district on April 17.